Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX AND FOUR STATE REGION **CATEGORY FOUR HURRICANE LAURA APPROACHING THE LOUISIANA COAST WITH SIGNIFICANT INLAND IMPACTS EXPECTED** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, BOWIE, CADDO, CALDWELL, CAMP, CASS, CHEROKEE, CLAIBORNE, COLUMBIA, GRANT, GREGG, HARRISON, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LAFAYETTE, LINCOLN, LITTLE RIVER, MARION, MILLER, MORRIS, NEVADA, OUACHITA, PANOLA, RUSK, SEVIER, SMITH, UNION, UNION, UPSHUR, WEBSTER, AND WINN - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANGELINA, DE SOTO, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 320 MILES SOUTH OF SHREVEPORT LA OR ABOUT 270 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 27.9N 92.8W - STORM INTENSITY 145 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 320 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE LAURA IS A MAJOR CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE AND WILL MAKE LANDFALL AS A MAJOR HURRICANE ON THE LOUISIANA COAST TONIGHT. LAURA WILL REMAIN A HURRICANE FOR SOME TIME AS IT MOVES INLAND EARLY TOMORROW MORNING BEFORE WEAKENING TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES NORTH ACROSS EAST TEXAS AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON ON THURSDAY. WITH THE SYSTEM MOVING INLAND, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, INLAND FLOODING, AND ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS AND WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED. DAMAGE COULD BE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. - MANY LARGE TREES UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL ACCESS ROUTES COULD BECOME IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF LOCATIONS IN NORTH LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND IN EAST TEXAS SOUTH AND EAST OF A QUITMAN TO CLARKSVILLE LINE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE: - LIMITED ROOF AND SHINGLE DAMAGE POSSIBLE. - LARGE BRANCHES DOWNED AND SOME TREES UPROOTED. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. - SCATTERED AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, NORTHERN LOUISIANA WEST AND NORTH OF A COLFAX TO MONROE LINE, EAST TEXAS EAST OF AN ALTO, TO TYLER, TO CLARKSVILLE LINE, AND ALSO EXTREME SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLES PLACES. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME FLOODED WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. - MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF EAST TEXAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS ARKLATEX. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NO EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS. ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: PREPARATION NEEDS TO CONCLUDE BY THIS EVENING. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. FAILURE TO ADEQUATELY SHELTER MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, BE SURE TO KNOW THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING AND THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. LISTEN FOR THESE LOCATIONS IN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY, PREFERABLY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND IN AN INTERIOR ROOM NOT PRONE TO FLOODING. IF DRIVING, SCAN THE ROADSIDE FOR QUICK SHELTER OPTIONS. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 11 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.