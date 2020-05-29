The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has released the criminal complaint filed in the arrest of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin is the officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd's neck. He faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
The complaint lists the two counts the officer faces as well as a detailed statement of probable cause, which outlines the moments that led to Floyd's arrest and subsequent death.