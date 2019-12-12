Click here for updates on this story
Newton (WCVB) -- An off-duty police officer sprang into action when a crime unfolded right in front of him.
The entire incident was caught on camera.
A robber is seen on surveillance video demanding the clerk at a Massachusetts convenience store open his register.
The thief didn't know Lt. Dave Tempesta of the Newton Police Department walked through the door moments before him.
Tempesta pulled out his gun. The robber tried to run out the door.
Customers blocked the door to help Tempesta as he wrestled with the suspect.
Additional officers arrived to help the lieutenant arrest the man.
