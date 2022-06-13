WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v Wade as soon as Monday.
The high court updated its calendar Thursday to indicate decisions would be handed down Monday and Wednesday of the coming week.
Justices have 29 opinions remaining to be delivered in the next month before its traditional summer break.
A leaked draft opinion indicates that five justices were ready to wipe away the 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v Wade.
A poll shows 54-percent of Americans oppose a dramatic change in women's reproductive health rights.
The court is also taking up constitutional challenges to gun safety laws which might go against the current movement for more gun control.
On top of abortion and gun rights, the court is also considering cases that could allow more religion in public life.