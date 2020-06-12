In Seattle, police have abandoned one of its precincts, allowing protesters free rein to set up what they call an "autonomous zone" - free of law enforcement. Meanwhile, President Trump is blasting Seattle's mayor and Washington's governor.
For the fourth day, protestors have surrounded the 6th precinct which police abandoned Monday and boarded up after days of clashes with protestors.
Now there is graffiti and signs with slogans like "Seattle People Department" and "Property of the People". It's become known as the "CHAZ" - Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.
Demonstrators have set up their own barricades. There is a clinic, a co-op and free food.
President Trump is blasting Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Twitter for their response to protests saying "Take back your city - if you don't, I will."