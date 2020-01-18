Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS EXPECTED BEHIND A PASSING COLD FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&