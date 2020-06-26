Six people are in hospital and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police during a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland in which an officer was reportedly stabbed.
Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition."
Johnson said police were continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street in Glasgow and asked people to avoid the area. He also asked the public to avoid sharing unconfirmed reports.
Dozens of police vehicles and ambulances attended the scene, with armed police seen entering a building next to the Park Inn by Radisson hotel.
Johnson earlier said he "would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk." Adding that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to it.
Earlier, Greater Glasgow police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."
The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted: "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support."
The police federation said "the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and asked the public via Twitter to avoid the area of where the incident took place, while the police deal with it, and not to share unconfirmed information.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
"Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," Johnson tweeted.
UK opposition leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved."
US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson expressed sympathy for those affected by the incident.
He wrote on Twitter: "My thoughts are with all those affected in Glasgow and the brave emergency services who step forward to protect us."
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are "deeply alarming" and asked the public to avoid the area.
She tweeted: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area."
CNN's Schams Elwazer, Nada Bashir and Dan Wright contributed reporting.