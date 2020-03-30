Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...ARKANSAS... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 9:00 AM CDT TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.2 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD POOL STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN. &&