...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, ALL OF NORTH LOUISIANA, AND PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, SMITH, AND UPSHUR. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * SHOWERS AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS, SOME OF WHICH CONTAIN LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL, WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND SPREAD NORTHEAST ACROSS MUCH OF EAST TEXAS, NORTH LOUISIANA, AND SOUTHERN ARKANSAS THIS EVENING, NEAR AND NORTH OF A COLD FRONT THAT WILL SLOWLY SHIFT SOUTHEAST THROUGH DEEP EAST TEXAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAIN AND FLOOD THREAT WILL DIMINISH LATE TONIGHT ACROSS THE WATCH AREA, ADDITIONAL LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN WILL REDEVELOP AND SPREAD EAST ACROSS THE AREA TUESDAY. THE HEAVY RAIN THREAT WILL AGAIN INCREASE TUESDAY NIGHT ACROSS EAST TEXAS AND SOUTHERN ARKANSAS, BEFORE SHIFTING EAST ACROSS NORTH LOUISIANA WEDNESDAY. * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS, ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. GIVEN THE ALREADY SATURATED GROUNDS, THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL QUICKLY RUNOFF, RESULTING IN AN INCREASED FLASH FLOOD THREAT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&