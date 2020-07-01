The United Kingdom said Wednesday it would offer a path to citizenship for eligible Hong Kong residents and condemned China's new security law as a threat to the city's freedom.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday his government will honor its promise to British National Overseas passport holders.
Speaking during Prime Minister Questions, Johnson said: "The enactment and imposition of this national security law constitutes a clear and serious breach of the Sino-British joint declaration.
"It violates Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and is in direct conflict with Hong Kong basic law.
"The laws also threatens the freedoms and rights protected by the joint declaration.
"We made clear that if China continue down this path we would introduce a new route for those with British National Overseas status to enter the UK, granting them limited leave to remain with the ability to live and work in the UK and thereafter to apply for British citizenship -- and that is precisely what we will do now."
This story is breaking news. More to follow...