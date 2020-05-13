Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 172.0 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND NO FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM LAKE STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 9:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY WAS 172.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE LAKE IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD POOL STAGE THIS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 169.1 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. &&