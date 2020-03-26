Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER AND BIENVILLE PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA...ARKANSAS... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT DIXIE INN. * UNTIL LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * AT 8:00 PM CDT THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SATURDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 12.8 FEET TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, EXPECT MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING WITH THE BOAT RAMP SUFFERING OVERFLOW. &&