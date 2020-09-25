LOGAN, OH - A resource officer arrested a woman for refusing to wear a mask and the next day, the school received threats.
Video shows a woman being tased by a school resource officer during a middle school football game in Logan, Ohio.
Police say the woman in the video, Alicia Kitts, was told several times to put a mask on. She told the officer she had asthma and she wasn't going to wear it. He then told her several times she would have to leave.
When she refused, he used his taser on her shoulder in order to get her into custody.
She was charged with criminal trespassing.
The incident is still under investigation.