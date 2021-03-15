Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility will drop to one quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...For the Dense Fog Advisory, low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions. For the Lake Wind Advisory, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&