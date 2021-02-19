Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Another night of long duration sub-freezing conditions are expected tonight, with temperatures falling well into the teens across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northern Louisiana, and to near 20 degrees across Deep East Texas and the southern sections of Northcentral Louisiana. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will result in damage to exposed pipes and additional water main breaks are expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages continue across portions of the area leaving some without means of heating their home and increasing the risk of frozen indoor plumbing as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to make plans for how you will remain warm tonight. To prevent additional bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&