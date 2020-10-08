Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **CONFIDENCE IN IMPACTS FROM HURRICANE DELTA ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA IS INCREASING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, SABINE, AND WINN - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR JACKSON AND OUACHITA * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 540 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 24.0N 92.7W - STORM INTENSITY 105 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 310 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 1000 AM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA WAS MOVING NORTHWESTWARD NEAR 15 MPH THROUGH OPEN WATERS OF THE GULF OF MEXICO. A GENERAL NORTHWESTWARD MOTION WITH A REDUCTION IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING. DELTA SHOULD CONTINUE ALONG THIS TRACK TODAY, BEFORE SPEEDING UP AND TURNING MORE TO THE NORTH-NORTHEAST ON FRIDAY. THE FORECAST FOR DELTA HAS NOT CHANGED MUCH SINCE LAST NIGHT AND IS STILL PREDICTED TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE COAST OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA EARLY FRIDAY EVENING. AS EXPECTED, DELTA IS NOW GRADUALLY STRENGTHENING AND THE MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 105 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE WHILE THE HURRICANE MOVES OVER THE WEST-CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO TODAY AND TONIGHT, AND DELTA IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE AGAIN. SOME WEAKENING IS FORECAST AS DELTA MOVES OVER COOLER WATERS AND APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN FURTHER AS IT MOVES INLAND, AND SHOULD WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES ACROSS CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND THE ARKLAMISS FRIDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR SPORADIC WIND DAMAGE WITH TREE LIMBS DOWN ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, AND SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO TORNADO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR POSSIBLE FLOODING. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMAIN CALM, INFORMED, AND FOCUSED DURING AN EMERGENCY. BE PATIENT AND HELPFUL WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. RAPIDLY RISING FLOOD WATERS ARE DEADLY. IF YOU ARE IN A FLOOD-PRONE AREA, CONSIDER MOVING TO HIGHER GROUND. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN! IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, OR ON A BOAT, CONSIDER MOVING TO A SAFER SHELTER BEFORE THE ONSET OF STRONG WINDS OR FLOODING. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 4 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.