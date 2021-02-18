Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 10 to 20 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will result in damage to exposed pipes and additional water main breaks are expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages continue across portions of the area leaving some without means of heating their home and increasing the risk of frozen indoor plumbing as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to make plans for how you will remain warm tonight. To prevent additional bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&