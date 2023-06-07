(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence took questions from voters in Iowa on Wednesday night during a CNN town hall.
Here are some of the claims he made:
Inflation
Pence claimed at the town hall that “families are struggling right now with record inflation.” At two other moments, he claimed, in present tense, that inflation is “at a 40-year high.”
Facts First: Pence’s claim that there is “record inflation” is false. His claims that inflation is “at a 40-year high” are, at best, out of date.
The US inflation rate hit a 40-year high in June 2022, 9.1%, but that was not close to the all-time record high of 23.7%, set in 1920. And that 9.1% rate last June was not even close to the record for the modern era, 14.8% in 1980.
In addition, the current inflation rate is nowhere near that 40-year high from mid-2022. After hitting 9.1% in June 2022, the inflation rate has fallen for 10 straight months. The most recent available rate, for April, was 4.9%.
From CNN’s Daniel Dale
Family separation at the border
Pence was asked about the Trump administration’s brief but controversial family separation policy, which triggered a crisis in spring 2018 when immigration officials separated thousands of children from their parents after they illegally crossed the US-Mexico border. Pence criticized the policy and – breaking from Trump – said he wouldn’t bring it back. But he also blamed former President Barack Obama for its creation.
“The family separation policy actually began under the Obama administration,” Pence said.
Facts First: That’s not true at all. Yes, some families were separated under Obama, but that was the rare exception and not the rule. Trump changed things in 2018 and turned family separation into the blanket policy, and only relented amid a furious public outcry and with intervention looming from federal judges.
CNN previously debunked this claim when Trump repeatedly made similar comments during his tenure.
In short, during the Obama years, children were occasionally separated from their parents in rare situations, like if the adults were caught with drugs or there was a potential human trafficking situation.
But Trump dramatically changed things in spring 2018. He imposed a “zero tolerance” policy, where every adult border-crosser would be criminally prosecuted. With the adults being sent to jail, the children were separated from them and sent to detention centers run by the Department of Health and Human Services.
That systematic family separation absolutely did not begin under Obama, as Pence claimed Wednesday night. More than 3,900 children were ultimately separated under Trump, according to federal data.
From CNN’s Marshall Cohen
Abortion
Pence also addressed his record on abortion regulations.
“Should any federal abortion ban also include exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother?” asked CNN’s Dana Bash.
“Those are exceptions that I’ve always supported, Dana, as you know,” Pence answered, pointing to his strong support of the Hyde Amendment, which blocks the use of federal funding for abortions except in the case of rape, incest or to save the woman’s life.
Facts First: This is false. Pence answered differently on an anti-abortion group’s voter’s guide questionnaire in the early 2010s and also supported legislation to tighten the Hyde Amendment.
In a 2010 Indiana anti-abortion group’s voter’s guide questionnaire that asked “under what circumstances do you believe abortion should be legal?,” Pence selected the option that stated “abortion should never be legal.” Two years later, he answered the same question by selecting the option that said “life of the mother only.”
Pence also co-sponsored legislation in 2011 to tweak the Hyde Amendment to narrow the definition of rape.
As governor, he did sign at least one bill that banned private insurance coverage of abortion in 2014 with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.
From CNN’s Em Steck
Aid to Ukraine
Pence said that he and Trump “ended what was a ban during the Obama-Biden administration on any military resources at all” to Ukraine, whereas the Obama-Biden administration was providing “military meals and blankets.”
“We provided javelin missiles — all they were providing was military meals and blankets. We corrected that and Ukraine was better suited to be able to deal with this Russian invasion,” Pence said.
Facts First: This is not true, and reminiscent of comments frequently made by Trump, who has said that the Obama administration was only providing Ukraine “pillows and sheets.”
While it’s true that the Obama administration declined to provide weapons to Ukraine, it provided more than $600 million in security assistance to Ukraine between 2014 and 2016 that involved far more than meals and blankets (or pillows and sheets). The aid included counter-artillery and counter-mortar radars, armored Humvees, tactical drones, night vision devices and medical supplies.
From CNN’s Haley Britzky
Climate change and temperatures
Asked about climate-fueled wildfires covering US cities in smoke, Pence claimed “there will be modest changes in temperatures” over the next century, but that these temperature changes won’t be as bad as “radical environmentalists” make it seem.
Facts First: Climate scientists widely reject Pence’s prediction about “modest” temperature changes. Scientists have concluded that human-caused climate change from burning fossil fuels is dramatically raising Earth’s temperature, and global temperatures could rise over 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit in just the next five years.
Earlier this year, the World Meteorological Organization warned there’s a significant chance the world could cross the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or around 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming above pre-industrial levels within the next five years.
That near-term temperature rise will have devastating impacts on heat and rising sea levels from melting glaciers. A recent scientific study published in the journal Nature concluded that at that temperature, more than 200 million people worldwide could be exposed to extraordinary heat. Just this week, people living in the US territory of Puerto Rico have faced a heat index of 125 degrees Fahrenheit and temperatures hovering around 95 degrees, setting records for this time of year. And UN scientists have linked climate change with hotter and more frequent heatwaves.
From CNN’s Ella Nilsen
