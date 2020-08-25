As we noted in our fact check on Monday, the first night of the Republican National Convention featured more misleading and false claims than all four nights of the Democrats' convention combined.
Tuesday's "Land of Opportunity" line-up included first lady Melania Trump, speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who pre-recorded his remarks from Jerusalem where he is on a diplomatic visit.
CNN is watching and fact-checking those speeches and the rest of tonight's remarks here, so check back in for updates.
False allegations about Biden and Ukraine
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden's position on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. "That very same company was being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor. Joe Biden, the Vice President of the United States, threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless that same prosecutor was fired. And then, he was fired," Bondi claimed.
Facts First: This is false. The Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was not actively investigating Burisma. In fact, Biden sought the prosecutor's removal because Shokin was widely seen as ineffective and corrupt.
In pushing for Shokin's removal, Biden was carrying out US policy that was supported by Ukrainian activists, US diplomats and European allies -- as well as Republican senators like Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is now investigating Burisma and the Bidens.
Hunter Biden in October 2019 said he used "poor judgment" in serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company because it has become a political liability for his father. But there is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden, and no evidence Joe Biden has profited from his son's business dealings abroad.
Bondi made similar allegations during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, where she served as defense counsel. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to allege that the former vice president and his son acted corruptly in Ukraine.
CNN's Daniel Dale has a more detailed fact check on the matter from January here.
-- Jeremy Herb
Trump's economy
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow praised the economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession, saying the rebound came on the back of emergency spending and tax cuts.
"There's a housing boom, there's an auto boom, a manufacturing boom, a consumer spending boom, stocks are in record territory, a V-shaped recovery is pointing to better than 20% growth in the second half of this year," Kudlow said.
Facts First: This is mostly correct, but it needs more context. The US economy is indeed recovering after the shock of the spring lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. Unprecedented stimulus from the government and the Federal Reserve have helped make this happen, but millions of American workers remain out of work.
Economic data for the housing market, manufacturing and consumer spending have for the most part been better than expected.
But consumers are growing more concerned about the near future. As of last month, America was still down nearly 13 million jobs from February, and with the supplemental $600 weekly jobless benefits expiring in July, disposable income for unemployed workers has shrunk. That's a risk for the recovery because some two-thirds of the US economy is reliant on consumer spending.
Economists and market experts are divided about the shape of the recovery and whether it really will be V-shaped: a sharp decline followed by a rapid rebound.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta forecasts that US GDP -- the broadest measure of the economy -- will grow at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 25.6% in the third quarter of the year.
-- Anneken Tappe
Claims on North Korean diplomacy
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump "lowered the temperature and, against all odds, got North Korean leadership to the table."
"No nuclear tests, no long-range missile tests and Americans held captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of heroes who fought in Korea," he said.
Facts First: This lacks context. While Trump did meet twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he has little progress to show for those summits. North Korea launched a number of projectiles earlier this year and although there hasn't been a known nuclear test inside North Korea since September 2017, a UN report found that Pyongyang is continuing work on its nuclear program.
Trump's second summit with Kim in February 2019 ended without a joint agreement after Kim insisted sanctions be lifted. Working level talks have broken down, and in November 2019 the North Korean Foreign Ministry said it was not "interested" in further meetings with the US.
Americans did come back to their families. One of those Americans -- Otto Warmbier -- came back with significant brain injuries and died shortly after.
North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains presumed to be of US service members killed during the 1950-1953 Korean War in July 2018. The effort to retrieve the remains, which has long been touted by Trump as evidence of the success of his first Singapore summit with Kim, was suspended in May 2019.
- Jennifer Hansler
Trump's position on the Iraq War
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said he's supporting Trump because he seeks to end wars and not start them, citing Trump's position on the Bush administration's decision to invade Iraq.
Paul said, "Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation."
Facts First: Paul's comments about Trump's stance on the war are misleading. It's true that Biden voted for the war in 2002, though he did acknowledge a few years later that his vote was a mistake.
Though Trump himself has repeatedly claimed to have opposed the war before it began, he only became an explicit opponent of the war more than a year after it began. He even expressed tentative support for the invasion in late 2002 and in his 2000 book, "The America We Deserve," Trump argued that a military strike on Iraq might be necessary.
You can read more about Trump's past comments about the war in Iraq here.
- Tara Subramaniam
Defunding the police
In his remarks Tuesday night, Eric Trump contrasted his father's accomplishments with Biden's plans. According to Eric Trump, "Biden has pledged to defund the police."
Facts First: Biden has expressly not supported calls to "defund the police."
Biden's published criminal justice plan called for a $300 million investment in community policing efforts -- including the hiring of more officers.
On June 8, Biden told CBS, "No, I don't support defunding the police." Rather, he said, "I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community."
It's worth noting that the slogan "defund the police" means different things to different activists -- from the dissolution of police forces to partial reductions in funding.
Trump's campaign has seized on a single comment Biden made to a progressive activist in a July video chat. In that conversation, Biden repeated his opposition to defunding police. When pressed, he did say he "absolutely" agrees that some funding can be redirected to social services, mental health counseling and affordable housing, but he immediately transitioned to his previous proposal to deny federal funding to specific police departments that do not meet certain standards.
Biden said in early June that decisions about funding levels should be made by local communities, since some have too many officers, but some don't have enough.
-- Tara Subramaniam
Gun control
In his address, Eric Trump claimed that Biden has pledged to remove the Second Amendment.
"Biden has pledged to ... take away your cherished Second Amendment," the President's son said.
Facts First: Biden has not pledged to remove the Second Amendment. He does support certain gun control measures.
Biden's plan, as laid out on the campaign's website, proposes to "end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited."
Along with banning the "manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," the plan includes mandating that people who own assault weapons either sell them to the federal government or properly register them with the authorities, along with other measures.
-- Holmes Lybrand
Religious freedom and the UN
Cissie Graham Lynch -- a member of the Trump campaign's evangelical advisory board and the granddaughter of famed evangelist Billy Graham -- said, "President Trump became the first president to talk about the importance of religious freedom at the United Nations."
Facts First: This is not true. Previous presidents, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, have all spoken about the importance of religious freedom in speeches to the UN General Assembly. Trump himself has previously made a narrower claim than Graham Lynch did -- saying that he is the first president to host a UN meeting specifically devoted to the topic of religious freedom. (We haven't yet looked into that Trump claim.)
In Obama's 2015 address to the UN General Assembly, he argued that freedom of "peaceful worship" is a self-evident universal truth that is not dependent on an individual country's culture. In 2016, he called for equal treatment for "a religious minority in Myanmar." In his 2014 address, Obama denounced the terrorist group ISIS for starving "religious minorities."
George W. Bush made appeals for religious freedom in various speeches to the UN General Assembly. He said in 2005 that he has an "agenda for a freer world, where people can live and worship and raise their children as they choose." In a 2007 address, Bush too denounced the government of Myanmar (also known as Burma) for restricting freedom of worship, and later said of the world in general, "With the commitment and courage of this chamber, we can build a world where people are free to speak, assemble, and worship as they wish." In his 2008 address, he also called on nations to allow people to "worship as they choose."
In George H.W. Bush's 1991 address, he spoke of the need to defend "inalienable human rights" such as religious freedom, saying that "government has failed" if citizens "can't practice their religion freely."
In Reagan's 1986 address, he castigated the Soviet Union for persecuting religious leaders.
-- Daniel Dale
Government-subsidized abortions
Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson asserted that during his first year in office, Trump "overturned an Obama-Biden rule that allowed government subsidy of abortion."
Facts First: This is misleading. Trump signed legislation in 2017 blocking federal funding for abortion providers, but federal funds have been barred from being used for elective abortions since 1976.
Johnson appears to be referring to Trump signing a bill in 2017 allowing states to withhold federal money from organizations that provide abortion services, including Planned Parenthood -- reversing an Obama-era regulation that prohibited states from withholding money from facilities that perform abortions.
But because of the Hyde Amendment, which dates back to 1976, federal funds were and are already barred from being used for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the woman's life.
Planned Parenthood provides other health services, which is what the federal money is meant to pay for. The 2017 bill permits states to suspend even that funding, if the organization providing those services also performs abortions.
--Caroline Kelly
This is a breaking story and will be updated.