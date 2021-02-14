Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Threat Continues Through This Afternoon... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation is expected to transition to snow late this morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected across much of the region, with lesser amounts across north-central Louisiana. Additional sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch are possible across mainly north-central Louisiana. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills ranging from 10 below zero across McCurtain county to around 15 degrees across north-central Louisiana are possible later this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, through 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel will be hazardous and nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&