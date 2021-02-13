Impeachment Trial - ABC News Coverage

WASHINGTON, DC - Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial continues Saturday morning and will focus on his alleged role in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Despite Trump being out of office, some Congress members are determined to hold him accountable and stop him from holding future office, which senators could also vote for if he's convicted.

