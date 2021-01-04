Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * From Tuesday morning until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Monday the pool stage was 170.6 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 176.7 feet Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to develop on Red Chute Bayou below Bodcau Lake and then continue through the end of January. &&