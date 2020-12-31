Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier, and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Red River, and Webster. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Until midnight CST tonight * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&