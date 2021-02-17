Weather Alert

...Potential continues for a light wintry mix into tomorrow in portions of the Four State region... .The significant winter storm today has quickly shifted northeast out of the region this evening and additional wintry accumulations associated with this system are over. However, there remains the potential for a light band of freezing rain and snow to enter back into the southeast two thirds of the Four State region late tonight into tomorrow morning and this could result in very light ice or snow accumulations and ensure bad travel conditions continue for these areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze remain possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&