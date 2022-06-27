Harris says she 'never believed' Trump SCOTUS nominees who told Senate Roe was settled precedent

In her first interview since Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN's Dana Bash that she never believed former President Donald Trump's Supreme Court picks, whom she voted against in the Senate, would preserve the landmark abortion law.
"I never believed them. I didn't believe them. That's why I voted against them," the vice president said in an interview on Monday when Bash, pointing to Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch's previous statements underscoring Roe v. Wade's long-held precedent, asked Harris whether she believed the two justices intentionally misled the public and Congress during the confirmation process.
"It was clear to me when I was sitting in that chair as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were ... very likely to do what they just did. That was my perspective. That was my opinion. And that's why I voted like I did."
Her comments come shortly after Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said publicly that she feels misled by Kavanaugh, who she says reassured her that he would not overturn Roe v. Wade.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
