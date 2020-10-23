Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT... AT 118 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KARNACK TO NEAR WASKOM. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, BLANCHARD, BENTON, OIL CITY, MOORINGSPORT, HOSSTON, BELCHER, GILLIAM, GRAY, UNCERTAIN, DIXIE, CADDO LAKE, CROSS LAKE, CAVETT AND BETHANY.