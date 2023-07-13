Jared Kushner testified before grand jury investigating 2020 election interference, source says

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump speak in the press briefing room, April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, testified before the grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of the then-president and others, a source familiar with the testimony confirmed to CNN.

A spokesman for Kushner declined to immediately comment.

The New York Times first reported on the testimony.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

