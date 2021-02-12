Weather Alert

...Winter threats expecting to ramp up early Sunday... .A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning. This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible and with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. However, the bulk of the accumulations will not occur into Sunday night into Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially by Sunday night into Monday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills in the single digits and teens Sunday night into Monday could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&