WASHINGTON, DC - After a spike in fires, there is a push to crack down on poorly-made lithium-ion batteries.
Senate Majority Chuck Schumer is among a group of lawmakers calling for the "Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act," which would set federal safety guidelines. A version of the bill is also moving through the House.
In New York City, the FDNY says there were 216 lithium-ion battery fires last year, up from 40 in 2020.
Lithium-ion batteries, found in many popular consumer products like e-scooters and smartphones, have been under scrutiny amid increasing reports of explosive fires triggered by the batteries, which use flammable materials.
Experts recommend only using a charger that comes with your device and never charging the battery next to flammable material.