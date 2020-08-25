CHARLOTTE, NC - "Clearing away the red tape". Those are words from LSU Health Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali Monday night at the Republican National Convention.
Ghali says our medical investigation and drug development systems were not designed for a pandemic and without the president's Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. would be in a worse place.
Ghali spoke about COVID-19 and the president's response to the pandemic.
"As a physician, I've seen firsthand how these breakthroughs have saved countless lives. As a patient, I've benefited the expedited therapies made possible by the swift action of this administration. President Trump truly moved mountains to save lives and he deserves credit." Ghali said.
The Republicans spoke from the ballroom in Charlotte before the proceedings moved to Washington for prime-time.
Also Monday night, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence won the Republican party's nomination for president and vice president.
