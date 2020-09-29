SHREVEPORT, La-- The Northwest Louisiana Young Republicans held a presidential debate watch party on Tuesday.
They were officially formed earlier this month. In waiting for the debate to start, the Chairman spoke with KTBS and touched on key topics slated for the candidates to debate.
Some key topics of the debate included the economy, COVID-19, crime and racial injustice.
Local democratic organizations were contacted for details on potential watch parties. Due to COVID, many organizations were not holding them. In fact, many watch parties nationally, were held virtually.