Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, SABINE, AND WINN * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 650 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 22.5N 90.9W - STORM INTENSITY 90 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 300 DEGREES AT 17 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ AT 1000 PM CDT, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE DELTA IS JUST NORTHWEST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA. DELTA IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 17 MPH. A GENERAL NORTHWESTWARD MOTION WITH A REDUCTION IN FORWARD SPEED IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY. A NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD MOTION IS EXPECTED BY LATE THURSDAY, AND A FASTER NORTHWARD TO NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD MOTION IS FORECAST ON FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF DELTA WILL MOVE OVER THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO THROUGH THURSDAY, AND APPROACH THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY. DELTA IS FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE CENTRAL LOUISIANA COAST BY LATE FRIDAY OR FRIDAY NIGHT. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 90 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST WHILE THE HURRICANE MOVES OVER THE SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO THROUGH THURSDAY, AND DELTA IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE AGAIN. SOME WEAKENING IS FORECAST AS DELTA APPROACHES THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN FURTHER AS IT MOVES INLAND, AND SHOULD WEAKEN TO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES INTO NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA FRIDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA FROM LOWER TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR EASTWARD. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - CONSIDERABLE ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS. - MANY LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF NORTHWEST AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA AND POSSIBLY INTO SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS MUCH OF LOUISIANA, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS, AND POSSIBLY PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS NEAR TOLEDO BEND. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, EAST TEXAS, AND DEEP EAST TEXAS. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS THE ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 4 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.