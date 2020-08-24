President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance every night of the Republican National Convention this week.
The RNC will focus heavily on Trump's accomplishments over his first four years and lay out a second term vision for the administration.
The convention will also feature what are called "breakout stars," people one wouldn't typically consider to be Trump supporters.
The president and vice president are expected to make an appearance at the RNC in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, a Republican official familiar with the plans has confirmed.
Trump and Pence are expected to attend the roll call votes by the slimmed-down group of 336 RNC delegates who will formally nominate Trump and Pence as the 2020 Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees. Because North Carolina would not give permission for a large scale event, Republicans decided not to hold the rest of their convention there.
Trump is expected to give brief remarks to the delegates, but his formal acceptance speech will happen remotely Thursday from the White House.