Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 110. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&