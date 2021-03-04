Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet by early Friday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major flooding of several hundred acres of land. Preparations should be completed for near record flooding. The Bayou Inn in Dixie Inn will face flooding problems also. Some homes downstream from Dixie Inn and upstream from Lake Bistineau also face flooding. Homeowners in low areas prone to high water on Bayou Dorcheat should rush preparations to completion for flooding. &&