Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the pool stage was 143.1 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Wednesday was 143.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 142.3 feet Monday morning. * Impact...Minor flooding to diminish and end through late Friday. &&