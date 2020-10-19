Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&