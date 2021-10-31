The absence of key world leaders hangs over Biden's first G-20

U.S. President Joe Biden, second left, shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second right, speaks with World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, right, during a group photo at the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started.