One week after a mob stormed the Capitol building, ten Republican members of the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on one count of inciting an insurrection.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Among the vote were 10 House Republicans. That includes:

  1. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
  2. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
  3. Rep. John Katko of New York
  4. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
  5. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
  6. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
  7. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
  8. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
  9. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
  10. Rep. David Valadao of California
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments