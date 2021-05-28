Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.

Nine Republican senators and two Democrats didn't vote on the January 6 commission.

These are the 11 senators who didn't vote on the bill:

  • Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri
  • Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
  • Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
  • Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma
  • Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington
  • Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
  • Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho
  • Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama
  • Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
  • Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
