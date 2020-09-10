Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WEST CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 615 PM CDT. * AT 312 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO 1 INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, GREENWOOD, FOSTERS, CROSS LAKE, FORBING AND BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS, AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&