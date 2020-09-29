President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate each other for the first time Tuesday evening, in the first of three presidential debates.
It will take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The candidates will be onstage together behind socially distanced podiums. The debate runs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET and will not have any commercial breaks.
The event will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.
The debate will be split up into six 15-minute topic blocks. The announced topics are:
- Candidates’ records
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in our cities
- The integrity of the election