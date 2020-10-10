President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released Saturday night.
The memo says Trump has met criteria from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation but does not say Trump has received a negative coronavirus test since first testing positive for the virus last week. However, that is not a criteria for clearing isolation, according to the CDC.
"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the memo from Conley reads in part.
