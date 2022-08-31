Former President Donald Trump has formally responded in court to the Justice Department's blockbuster filing from Tuesday night, which revealed new details about the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Trump's new filing on Wednesday is his platform to formally respond to prosecutors' assertions that members of his team engaged in "obstructive conduct" by concealing documents at his Florida resort and by providing untrue information to investigators about how many classified documents remained on-site.
The dueling court filings are in a civil lawsuit that Trump filed earlier this month, as part of his attempt to get a "special master" appointed to review documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Federal prosecutors oppose this request, claim it would impede the ongoing criminal investigation and the intelligence community's review of any national security risks, and want the suit dismissed.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.