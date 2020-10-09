Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **DELTA CONTINUES MOVING INLAND OVER SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 90 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NATCHITOCHES LA OR ABOUT 140 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONROE LA - 30.6N 92.6W - STORM INTENSITY 75 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 25 DEGREES AT 15 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DELTA CONTINUES TO MOVE NORTH-NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH ACROSS SOUTHERN LOUISIANA. THIS GENERAL MOTION SHOULD CONTINUE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS AS THE STORM MOVES INTO CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA. DELTA HAS WEAKENED TO A CATEGORY ONE HURRICANE WITH MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 75 MPH. A CONTINUED WEAKENING TREND WILL OCCUR THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT AND EARLY MORNING HOURS. DELTA SHOULD WEAKEN INTO A TROPICAL STORM BY THE TIME IT REACHES CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, BUT SPORADIC WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH ARE STILL ANTICIPATED WELL INLAND TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS HAVE ALREADY BEEN OBSERVED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SABINE, NATCHITOCHES, GRANT, AND LA SALLE PARISHES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY TO OCCASIONALLY TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE NEAR AND IN ADVANCE OF THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION. THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BE EXITING FROM THE FOUR STATE REGION BY MIDDAY SATURDAY, BUT GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARKLAMISS THROUGH THE EARLY TO MID MORNING HOURS OF SATURDAY. ELSEWHERE, IMPACTS FROM DELTA SHOULD ABATE TOWARDS DAYBREAK. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE JUST TO STARTING TO UNFOLD ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE ON THE VERGE OF UNFOLDING ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND OTHER PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE JUST TO STARTING TO UNFOLD ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE ARE ON THE VERGE OF UNFOLDING ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND OTHER PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY- POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 1 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.