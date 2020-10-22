NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The third, and final, presidential debate of the 2020 US election campaign will air Thursday night.
It comes after the wild first debate, and a cancelled second debate that was replaced by dueling town halls.
The venue will be Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The moderator will be NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.
Like the first debate, it will be divided into six 15-minute segments, each chosen by Welker:
- Fighting COVID-19
- American families
- Race in America
- Climate change
- National security
- Leadership
The debate commission announced this week that each candidate will get an uninterrupted two minutes to respond to a question.
During these two minutes, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted.
After each has had their two minutes, open discussion will be allowed and both candidates' microphones will be turned on.