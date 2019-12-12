SHREVEPORT, La. - Retired Navy Chief Ronald White, Sr. was buried today at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He also deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf War.
Nearly three years after his death, White's body was discovered in his apartment near Dallas earlier this year. As a native of Shreveport, Ronald touched many lives of those who knew him well.
Ronald White, Jr. said that his father inspired him to serve the country as a Navy sailor too.
"My father saved my life. He told me to join the military right out of high school. I love it. I've loved every moment of it. I have been in since 2006. I am coming up on 14 years. He had such a huge impact on my life," said White, Jr.
Ronald White, Sr. is survived by his mother, son and daughter. His family is awaiting autopsy results, but fowl play is not suspected.
The Patriot Guard participated in White's services today both at the church in Shreveport and graveside at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans' Cemetery.