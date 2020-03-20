CULLEN, La. — The Webster Parish town of Cullen has joined Springhill to keep teenagers off the streets in response to the governor’s coronavirus emergency order.
Town of Cullen officials issued a temporary curfew order Friday for minors amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Effective immediately, individuals 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardians if outside their residence between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Cullen officials.
The daily curfew is expected to remain in place until concerns of the coronavirus have cleared the air and children return to school.