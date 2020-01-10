Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS ARE EXPECTED, VEERING WEST SOUTHWEST THROUGH THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&