SHREVEPORT, La. - Summer-like heat was felt on Monday afternoon across the ArkLaTex.
In Shreveport at the National Weather Service, the high was 92. This was just one degree shy of tying the record set back in 1887. The 30 year average for Monday was 9 degrees cooler.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured a hot day. Here are some of their high temperatures:
Northern ArkLaTex Weather Watcher high temperatures ranged from the upper 80s to low 90s. Dr. Frank Selman in Magnolia, Arkansas, had the hottest at 92 degrees.
Weather Watchers across the center part of the ArkLaTex saw the summer-like heat too. Edwin Christian in Crossroads recorded 92. Richard White saw 98!
Nineties were observed around the metro area. Mark Potter in Bossier City and Mike Lyles in Shreveport both had the hottest with 93.
Readings were even hotter around Toledo Bend. Greg Petrus in Melrose and Barry Howard in Clarence both had 95 degree highs. The coolest max came from Barry McCoy in Coushatta at 89. Average is 83.
The current heat ridge over the ArkLaTex can be to blame for the abnormally hot weather.
It's projected to intensify through Thursday of this week.
With the ground drying out, this could bring record heat through this period. Highs are forecast in the low to mid 90s.
Here are the records for the rest of the week according to the Shreveport National Weather Service:
Tuesday 5/10: 95 in 1887
Wednesday 5/11: 95 in 1886
Thursday 5/12: 96 in 1886
Friday 5/13: 94 in 1886.